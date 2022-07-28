Home Entertainment Hindi

Janhvi Kapoor finishes 'Bawaal' filming: Lucky to be part of this 'wholesome heartfelt world'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the romance drama also stars Varun Dhawan.

From the sets of 'Bawaal'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday said she has completed shooting for her upcoming feature 'Bawaal' and it turned out to be a magical experience. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the romance drama also stars Varun Dhawan. The 25-year-old actor penned a heartfelt note as she wrapped filming on 'Bawaal'.

"From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself every day that I'm actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can't believe that I've been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created," Kapoor posted on Instagram alongside a series of pictures from the film's set.

The actor said working closely with the Tiwari has taught her not just about cinema but also the way to lead life with dignity.

"I've learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values," she said.

'Bawaal' marks the first collaboration between Kapoor and Dhawan and she thanked her co-star for all his support.

"Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for you and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for you," she said referring to their characters in the movie.

The actor expressed gratitude to her entire team and said she will miss everyone. Thank you for making the last three months feel like magic and now back to reality! #Bawaal.

The film went on floors in April in Lucknow and has been shot in several locations across Europe. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Bawaal' is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

