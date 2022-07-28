Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh all set for web series with Hollywood star

Published: 28th July 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | File)

By IANS

MUMBAI: At a time when Ranveer Singh is amidst controversy over his nude photoshoot for a magazine, a source has shared that the Bollywood superstar has been offered an action-adventure mini-series that will also feature a top Hollywood superstar alongside him.

According to the source, the series will be on a global streaming platform and is expected to go on floors later this year if dates work out. The streamer has an A-list Hollywood director.

"There is a huge development brewing for Ranveer. To be offered a big-budget action-adventure mini-series that will also feature a prominent Hollywood action superstar is pretty much an indicator of the appeal and reach that Ranveer Singh has built over the years in the West with his phenomenal performances. He has shaped pop culture in India and among Indians as we know today through his work and how he leads his life."

"So, it is not surprising that the Western entertainment industry is trying to mount a massive project with him in the lead along with an action superstar from Hollywood," informs a source.

"This project has to go on floors asap. Ranveer is currently swamped with filming and promotions of big screen tentpole films like Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' and maverick South director S. Shankar's retelling of his cult classic Anniyan. He will also have a couple of more film announcements soon for which shoot dates have been pre-committed to top film-makers."

"So, juggling his schedule to make this work will be key. We are hoping that this pans out correct because, without someone like Ranveer helming the top billed cast, this project won't fly," the source adds.

