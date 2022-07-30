BTS pictures from 'Sam Bahadur' show Vicky, Sanya, Fatima reading to prep for biopic

By IANS

MUMBAI: The pictures from the 'table read session' of the upcoming biopic Sam Bahadur were released by the film's makers on Saturday.

The pictures shows the lead stars of the film --- Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra --- director Meghna Gulzar, writers Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava, along with producer Ronnie Screwvala, attending the reading section.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of Field Marshal S.H.F.J. Manekshaw, whose career spanned four decades and five wars, beginning with service in the British Indian Army in World War II with a string of legendary exploits. Manekshaw, whose earlier unit, 4th Battalion, 12th Frontier Force Regiment, became a part of Pakistan Army after Partition, was reassigned to the 8th Gorkha Rifles.

"Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell. Of a soldier and a gentleman": #VickyKaushal shares pictures from the table read session of #MeghnaGulzar's '#SamBahadur' along with #FatimaSanaShaikh and #SanyaMalhotra pic.twitter.com/AwVOwAeo7R — Bollywood Buzz (@CricBollyBuzz) July 30, 2022

The film marks Meghna Gulzar's return to the screen three years after her last film Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, which, too, was a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The man. The legend. The brave heart.

Our Samबहादुर...



On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur pic.twitter.com/GlKRtmygwE — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) April 3, 2021

Sam Bahadur will see Vicky playing the titular role, while Fatima, who plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will reunite with her 'Dangal' co-star Sanya Malhotra in the film.

50 years ago, this week, India triumphed in the historic 1971 war. Another reason it is also special for us is that we welcome @sanyamalhotra07 as Silloo Manekshaw and @fattysanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to our #Samबहादुर family!

Eager to experience this very special journey! pic.twitter.com/acTJGu4ova — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) December 13, 2021

Vicky took to his Instagram handle and dropped photos where he can be seen laughing as others including Sanya and Fatima go through the script.

He wrote in the caption, "Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell. Of a Soldier and a Gentleman."

