BTS pictures from 'Sam Bahadur' show Vicky, Sanya, Fatima reading to prep for biopic

'Sam Bahadur' will see Vicky playing the titular role, while Fatima, who plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will reunite with her 'Dangal' co-star Sanya Malhotra in the film.

Published: 30th July 2022 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

BTS pictures from 'Sam Bahadur'

Actor Vicky Kaushal at a reading session for the upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'. (Photo | Meghna Gulzar Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The pictures from the 'table read session' of the upcoming biopic Sam Bahadur were released by the film's makers on Saturday.

The pictures shows the lead stars of the film --- Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra --- director Meghna Gulzar, writers Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava, along with producer Ronnie Screwvala, attending the reading section.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of Field Marshal S.H.F.J. Manekshaw, whose career spanned four decades and five wars, beginning with service in the British Indian Army in World War II with a string of legendary exploits. Manekshaw, whose earlier unit, 4th Battalion, 12th Frontier Force Regiment, became a part of Pakistan Army after Partition, was reassigned to the 8th Gorkha Rifles.

The film marks Meghna Gulzar's return to the screen three years after her last film Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, which, too, was a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Sam Bahadur will see Vicky playing the titular role, while Fatima, who plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will reunite with her 'Dangal' co-star Sanya Malhotra in the film.

Vicky took to his Instagram handle and dropped photos where he can be seen laughing as others including Sanya and Fatima go through the script.

He wrote in the caption, "Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell. Of a Soldier and a Gentleman."

