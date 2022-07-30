Home Entertainment Hindi

Ek Villain Returns' earns Rs 7 crore on day one

The Mohit Suri-directed action thriller is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name.

Published: 30th July 2022 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Ek Villain Returns

Bollywood actors John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor during a promotional event for their film 'Ek Villain Returns'. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Ek Villain Returns has raised Rs 7.05 crore in India on the first day of its theatrical release, the makers announced Saturday.

In a media statement, film production company T-Series said "Ek Villain Returns opens with a strong start at the box office, raking an impressive Rs 7.05 crore nett on day one in India."

The film, also featuring Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

