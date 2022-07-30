Home Entertainment Hindi

Good films will always work, do numbers; Bollywood bashing is nonsense: Karan Johar

Karan is hopeful that the coming line-up of films which comprises titles headlined by superstars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, will light up the box office.

Published: 30th July 2022 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar Photo

Filmmaker Karan Johar. (Photo | Karan Johar Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar says even though it has become a challenge to ensure audience footfall in theatres, the perception that Bollywood is finished is "rubbish".

The filmmaker, behind some of the biggest hits of Hindi cinema, said good films will always work at the box office.

"It's all nonsense and rubbish. Good films will always work. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' have done huge numbers. We have done numbers on 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' as well. Films which aren't good can never work and they've never worked," Johar told PTI.

The filmmaker's own production, "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", headlined by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, managed to raise over Rs 84 crore following its release last month.

The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

"Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" have both earned over Rs 100 crore at the ticket window, but these blockbusters were overshadowed by the humongous success of films from the South -- "Pushpa", "RRR" and "KGF: Chapter 2".

The director said he is hopeful that the coming line-up of films from Bollywood, which comprises titles headlined by superstars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, will light up the box office.

VIEW GALLERY | 'KGF Chapter 2' to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Check out IMDb's top-grossing Indian films of 2022

"Now we have many big films coming up. We have 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Brahmastra', then there is Rohit Shetty's film and finally we are ending the year with a Salman Khan film. There's so much to look forward to. We have all the love, we just need to create the right content to create it," he added.

The filmmaker, whose directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" will release next year, believes it isn't an easy task to live up to the expectations.

"To get the audience inside a cinema hall is not easy anymore. You've to make sure your film, trailer, campaign is exciting to manage to get those numbers. You're living upto your own reputation. Is it a stress? Could be. But it's more of a challenge and I like taking challenges," he added.

Johar is currently hosting the seventh season of his popular chat show "Koffee With Karan", streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
karan johar Gangubai Kathiawadi Jug Jugg Jeeyo
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp