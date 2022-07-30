Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran actor Rasik Dave who played Nand in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' dies

Rasik Dave is survived by his wife Ketki Dave (of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' fame), who is the daughter of veteran actor Sarita Joshi.

Published: 30th July 2022 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

rasik_dave

Veteran actor Rasik Dave.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rasik Dave, known for appearing in Hindi and Gujarati films and shows, has passed away after a prolonged illness, a family member said.

He was 65.

Dave, who had been suffering from kidney ailments for the past four years, breathed his last on Friday evening, said his mother-in-law and veteran actor Sarita Joshi.

"Dave had weakness, his blood pressure and kidney issues. He was on dialysis. He was there in the hospital for about 15 to 20 days. He was brought home on Thursday and I met him and he just smiled at me. He passed away at 7-7.30 pm yesterday," Joshi told PTI.

Dave's last rites were held on Saturday at around 7 am in presence of family members and close friends.

He is particularly well-known for playing Nand in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat'.

Rasik Dave as Nand in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata'.

The actor began his career in 1982 with a Gujarati film, titled 'Putra Vadhu'.

In Hindi films and TV shows, the actor is best known for his work in Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directed movie 'Jhoothi', TV shows like 'Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka', 'Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki', and dance reality series 'Nach Baliye', in which he appeared with his wife and popular TV artiste Ketki Dave.

The actor-couple had formed a theatre company.

"He was a good actor and an equally good person. He had a degree in LLB but he loved acting. Ketki and him were loved a lot for their plays, especially when they travelled abroad to perform," Joshi said.

Dave is survived by his wife and actress Ketki Dave (of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' fame), a son, and a daughter.

Ketki and Rasik Dave.

(With online desk inputs)

