Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya to star in Karan Johar's upcoming film

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Television actors Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya are all set to star in director and producer Karan Johar's upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Naagin' actor recently dropped a picture with Karan, which he captioned, "Finally had the opportunity to shoot with the one and only @karanjohar sir. I sincerely appreciate your love, warmth and guidance. Glad could be a part of this magical film."

The picture also showcases a hand-written note from the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director which reads, "Dearest Arjun, thank you so much for doing my film. Welcome to Dharma. I look forward to working with you in the future."

Apart from him, television actor Shraddha Arya also received a welcome note from Karan, which reads, "Dearest Shradha, Welcome to the Dharma family. All my love, Karan."

Reportedly, Shraddha and Arjun will be playing an important role in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's starrer romantic drama film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

After Maniesh Paul, television celebs Arjun and Shraddha become the two new joiners in the Dharma Family and the fans can't wait to watch their favourite actors on the big screen.

Apart from that, the 'Dill Mill Gayye' actor was recently seen in MX Player's romantic show 'Roohaniyat'with actor Kanika Mann. The show gathered a decent response from the netizens.

Along with this, he is currently hosting the show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

Shraddha, on the other hand, is currently a part of Zee Tv's much popular show 'Kundali Bhagya'.

Apart from Ranveer-Alia, 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles, and the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2022.

