Home Entertainment Hindi

Kajol on completing 30 years in cinema: Feeling deep gratitude for unconditional love 

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone and posted a video montage of her character stills from some of her blockbuster movies.

Published: 31st July 2022 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kajol (Photo | PTI)

Kajol (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kajol on Sunday completed 30 years in the film industry and thanked her fans for the unconditional love she received during the journey.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone and posted a video montage of her character stills from some of her blockbuster movies.

"Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn't really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! "So cheers to 30 years and counting...and God willing to another 30 more!" Kajol wrote in the caption.

Kajol, daughter of veteran star Tanuja and director Shomu Mukherjee, started her career in movies with the action drama film "Bekhudi", which was released on July 31, 1992.

Over the next three decades, the actor gave memorable hits such as "Yeh Dillagi", "Dushman", "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya", "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", "Fanaa" and "Gupt".

It was her on-screen with pairing with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in blockbusters such as "Baazigar", "Karan Arjun", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…", "My Name Is Khan" and "Dilwale" that earned her a plethora of fans.

Besides, Kajol is known for films such as "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", "Ishq", "Raju Chacha", "U Me Aur Hum" and "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" with actor-husband Ajay Devgn.

She has also starred in Tamil films such as "Minsara Kanavu" with Arvind Swamy and Prabhudheva, and "Velaiilla Pattadhari 2", alongside Dhanush.

In a recent interview with PTI, Kajol had said she was fortunate to have collaborated on "great films with some fabulous directors.

"I will always be grateful that my fans believe in me.

And all this has got me to 30 years, I am here, kicking, streaming, alive and relevant," she had said.

The actor, who made her digital foray with the Netflix film "Tribhanga" in 2021, will soon make her series debut with a Disney+ Hotstar project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kajol Bollywood Film
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp