Kiara Advani in Dubai for birthday with Sidharth Malhotra, see pics

By PTI

MUMBAI: One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently having the time of their life vacationing in Dubai. The duo headed off to UAE to celebrate the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor's birthday which is on July 31. The pictures of the couple are going viral on social media.

A treat for the 'Shershaah' couple fans as the pictures of the cute couple with their fan surfaced on the internet, which made fans go gaga over the couple's bond.

In the images, Kiara was seen dressed in a black net dress that she paired with statement silver hoop earrings. To raise the chic quotient of her outfit, she kept her tresses open.

On the other hand, the 'Baar Baar Dekho' actor again aced the casual look. He wore a blue denim shirt.

They posed with a fan at the Aloft Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Recently in the new episode of Koffee with Karan, Ananya Panday indirectly confirmed during the game that Sidharth and Kiara might be dating.

When Karan asked Ananya about Kiara's relationship status, in response Ananya said, "Her raatans are very lambiyan," in reference to the lyrics of a song in Shershaah.

Then Karan mentioned 'Wake up Sid' in reference to Sidharth Malhotra.

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is currently flying high on the success of her two recently released films. As the 'Indoo Ki Jawani' actor rings in her 30th birthday today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, She will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Govinda Mera Naam' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Thank God' which was set to release this year in July has been shifted to Diwali 2022. 'Thank God' also stars actor Rakul Preet.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, 'Thank God' is touted as a slice-of-life film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Apart from 'Thank God', Sidharth also has a few projects in the pipeline. He is working on 'Mission Majnu', a spy movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also shooting for the action-thriller 'Yodha' starring Disha Patani.

