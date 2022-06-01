STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Laal Singh Chaddha' tested Aamir's patience as it was in the works for 14 years

Atul Kulkarni had proposed an Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump' to Aamir Khan and that was when the first thought of the film was seeded.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Laal Singh Chaddha poster (Photo | Youtube)

'Laal Singh Chaddha' poster (Photo | YouTube)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the trailer of which was released recently, is Aamir Khan's labour of love and persistence as the actor invested 14 years of his life to make the film.

The production of the film was never time-bound and the makers gave the film a free space to grow, thrive, press, and bend. At a media event, Aamir Khan spoke about the film's journey as he told the media that the idea for the film came to him from 'Delhi 6' actor Atul Kulkarni back in 2008 after the premiere of 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'.

Atul Kulkarni had proposed an Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump' to Aamir Khan and that was when the first thought of the film was seeded. After that, Aamir approached the makers of 'Forrest Gump' to acquire the rights to the film, a process which took 10 years as Robert Zemeckis, the director of the 1994 Tom Hanks classic, was not ready to give up the rights of the film.

Aamir then approached legendary director Steven Spielberg who has been Zemeckis's mentor. Eventually, the makers secured the rights of the film but then the pandemic took a toll on the film and it got delayed. While time tested Aamir, his patience became his only pursuit which helped him complete the film despite the longstanding wait of 14 years.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 11.

