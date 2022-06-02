STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amit Shah: 'Samrat Prithviraj' depicts Indian culture of respecting, empowering women

"'Samrat Prithviraj' is not only the story of an unparalleled warrior who fought bravely for our motherland, but it also reflects the greatness of our culture," Shah said.

Published: 02nd June 2022 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj'.

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj'.

By IANS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the special screening of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj', has praised the film and said that it depicts Indian culture of respecting and empowering women.

"'Samrat Prithviraj' is not only the story of an unparalleled warrior who fought bravely for our motherland, but it also reflects the greatness of our culture," Shah said.

He added: "The film 'Samrat Prithviraj' depicts the Indian culture of respecting and empowering women. Our 1000 years of fight has not been in vain, a cultural awakening started in India in 2014, and it will again take India to the heights it was once at."

The politician congratulated the 'Samrat Prithviraj' team and praised the creative art direction of the movie.

"Overcoming many obstacles and difficulties, today India's pride, greatness, culture and our 'Swadharma' have once again restored to the same glory. I congratulate the entire team of Samrat Prithviraj fora..especially the creative Art direction of this film."

Akshay had shared a picture on Instagram posing with Shah. Alongside the photograph, he wrote: "A very emotional and proud evening for me. Had the rare honour of having Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah ji watchA#SamratPrithviraj. Unki hamari film ke liye prashansa ne humari mehnat safal kardi! Ever so thankful @amitshahofficial."

'Samrat Prithviraj' also marks the debut of Manushi Chillar. It is slated to release on June 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp