STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

He shot to fame through hard work, was our pride: KK’s kin in Kerala

Ramesh learnt of the popular singer’s death through a WhatsApp message from a family member.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

The marriage of Krishnakumar and Jyothi at Sree Krishna Temple, Guruvayur, in 1990

The marriage of Krishnakumar and Jyothi at Sree Krishna Temple, Guruvayur, in 1990

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Singer KK’s close relatives in Thrissur are struggling to overcome the shock of his demise. 
Though KK( Krishnakumar Kunnath) was born and brought up in Delhi, his paternal and maternal houses are in Thrissur. His father C S Menon is the brother of C L B Menon, a prominent cultural activist.
According to cousin Ramesh Menon, KK was a self-taught singer. “He shot to fame through hard work. And he was always the pride of our family,” he said.

Ramesh learnt of the popular singer’s death through a WhatsApp message from a family member. “From the moment I received the message, I tried contacting his sister and mother, but couldn’t. We are awaiting further information from someone there,” he said.

The family members said KK used to roam around Thrissur whenever he came to the city for vacation. In 1990, he married Jyothi, a Palakkad native settled in Mumbai, in Guruvayur.

ALSO READ | From Sonu Nigam to Shreya Ghoshal, Indian music industry mourns demise of KK

“He loved Kerala food and visited temples with grandparents and other cousins,” Ramesh recalled. Another cousin, Latha Menon pointed out that KK did not have any bad habit, like smoking or drinking. Music was always his passion, she added.

According to his relatives, KK last visited Thrissur around three years ago for a marriage. Born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi, Krishnakumar began his career by singing jingles for advertisements. His album ‘Pal’ -launched in 1999, became popular, and eventually, he evolved into one of the finest singers in the country. 

He lent his voice to famous Hindi songs like ‘Tadap Tadap’ from the movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Dola Re Dola’ from ‘Devdas’, ‘Aankhon Me Teri’ from ‘Om Shanti Om’, and ‘Khuda Jane’ from ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’. He also sang in Malayalam for the Prithviraj-starrer ‘Puthiyamukham’, singing ‘Rahasyamay’.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Police starts probe into KK's death; political blame game begins

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KK Krishnakumar Singer Hindi songs
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp