Big B shares vintage pic from wedding on 49th marriage anniversary

Published: 03rd June 2022 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan (File Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMABI: On their 49th marriage anniversary on Friday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of his wedding with actress-politician Jaya Bachchan on social media and thanked everyone for showering the couple with love.

Amitabh posted the picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a golden sherwani, while Jaya is sporting an all red wedding lehenga.

He captioned the image: "Jaya aur meri vivaah jayanti pe jo sneh aur aadar pradaan kiya gaya hai uske liye haath jodkar pranaam karta hun. Dhanyavaad. Sab ka uttar na de paayengay isilye yahaan pratikriya, prativachan sweekar kare (I fold my hands and thank all those who have showered love to Jaya and I on her marriage anniversary. Thank you. Won't be able to reply to all  Please accept my gratitude here)."

The couple's romance began on the sets of 'Guddi'. The two have worked together in several successful films such as 'Zanjeer', 'Abhimaan', 'Silsila', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Mili', 'Sholay' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Amitabh will next be seen in 'Brahmastra' while Jaya is shooting for Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

