BJP MLA asks Rajasthan government to declare movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' tax-free 

'Samrat Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in lead roles was released on Friday.

Published: 03rd June 2022 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj'.

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani on Friday demanded the Rajasthan government to exempt the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' from entertainment tax in the state.

He said that the Hindu emperor had Ajmer as his capital.

"More people, including the youth, will be able to watch the film if it is made tax-free in Rajasthan just like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," Devnani told reporters in Ajmer.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami too had on Thursday declared that the movie would be exempted from tax in his state.

'Samrat Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in lead roles was released on Friday.

