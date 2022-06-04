STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' mints Rs 10.70 crore on day one

"Samrat Prithviraj", which made its debut in theatres countrywide on Friday, chronicle the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar.

Published: 04th June 2022 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj'.

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar-starrer "Samrat Prithviraj" has earned Rs 10.70 crore on the opening day, the film's producers announced on Saturday.

"Samrat Prithviraj", which made its debut in theatres countrywide on Friday, chronicle the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar.

Directed by noted writer-filmmaker Chandraparaksh Dwivedi, the film marks the acting debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar.

In a statement, Dwivedi said the film's day one collection proves that viewers have connected with the story of courage and sacrifice.

"The Samrat believed that India is for Indians and fought till his last breath to keep India free from invaders. Our goal was to tell his story to as many Indians as possible and with audiences calling our tribute a 'must-watch visual spectacle' already, we are hoping that we entertain our countrymen to the fullest in the days to come," he added.

"Samrat Prithviraj" also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

A Yash Raj Films production, the movie has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film has been made tax-free in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp