STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Centre asks Twitter, YouTube to take down deo brand Layer'r Shot's obscene ad

The video has been watched around a million times and has been shared on other social media platforms, the ministry said in the email to the platforms.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube Logo

Image used for representational purpose.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry has written to Twitter and YouTube to remove video advertisements of a deodorant brand Layer'r Shot for their alleged obscene content.

"It has come to the notice of the ministry that an inappropriate and derogatory advertisement of a deodorant is circulating on social media. The Ministry has asked Twitter and YouTube to immediately pull down all instances of this advertisement," the ministry tweeted, attaching the email it has sent to the platforms.

Also, the TV channel on which it appeared has already pulled it down on directions of the broadcasting ministry, another tweet said.


The move by the ministry came after the advertising body Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) found the advertisements going against the existing codes.

The ministry found that the ads violate the Rule 3(1)(b)(ii) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, and are detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency or morality.

The video has been watched around a million times and has been shared on other social media platforms, the ministry said in the email to the platforms.

"The ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and is against public interest. We have taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation," the email said.

The ad was brought to the notice of ASCI via Twitter by some viewers on Friday, as per a report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter YouTube Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp