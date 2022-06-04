STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kartik Aaryan tests COVID-19 positive 

Published: 04th June 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor, who is riding high on the success of his latest release "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", shared the health update on Instagram.

"Covid Positive," Aaryan, who was set to perform at the IIFA awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi, posted on his Instagram Stories.

The 31-year-old actor previously tested positive for the virus in March last year.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", directed by Anees Bazmee, is inching closer to the 150 crore mark.

On Saturday, India logged a single-day rise of 3,962 coronavirus infections and 26 fatalities, pushing the overall tally to 4,31,72,547 cases and 5,24,677 deaths.

