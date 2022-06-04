STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prabhas' Radhe Shyam releases in Hindi on ZEE5

Published: 04th June 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Prabhas' fans can now watch 'Radhe Shyam' in Hindi on OTT with ZEE5 announcing the movie's Hindi premiere on Saturday.

The romantic period drama which showcased the 'Baahubali' star 'Radhe Shyam', was helmed by Director Radha Krishna Kumar. One of the big-budget movies, the movie had a theatrical release in March this year.

Produced by UV Creations and T-Series, 'Radhe Shyam' stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and also has actors Bhagyashree and Krishnam Raju in prominent roles.

Prabhas essays the role of Vikramaditya, a palmist while Pooja Hegde plays Prerana, his love interest in the film.

'Radhe Shyam' is a story of two individuals who have different beliefs. Vikramaditya (Prabhas) believes in the stars and not in love while Prerana (Pooja) believes in destiny. After meeting Dr Prerana, will Vikramaditya finally fall in love?

With the digital release on ZEE5, the film will be accessible to audiences across more than 190 countries in Hindi.

