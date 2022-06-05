STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for Covid; Kat completes quarantine

SRK has three films on his platter - 'Pathan', 'Dunki' and 'Jawan', a highly-anticipated film with Atlee.

Published: 05th June 2022 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have tested positive for Covid. However, the actress has completed her quarantine period.

The news about SRK contracting the virus comes right after Hindi film actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Katrina, Aditya Roy Kapur had tested positive. Akshay has recently recovered from the infection.

According to reports, Katrina could not attend the IIFA 2022 event in Abu Dhabi as she was on a road to recovery from Covid.

On the work front, SRK has three films on his platter - 'Pathan', 'Dunki' and 'Jawan', a highly-anticipated film with Atlee.

Taking a pan-India route, 'Jawan' will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 2, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Katrina Kaif SRK SRK Covid Covid 19
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp