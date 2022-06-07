STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filming of Sharman, Shriya-starrer Music School wrapped

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja has composed music for the film, which is about two teachers.

Published: 07th June 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran starring in a musical titled Music School. Billed as a Hindi-Telugu bilingual, the film is directed by Papa Rao Biyyala and produced by Yamini Rao Biyyala under the banner of Yamini Films.

c, Manoj (Sharman) and Mary D’Cruz (Shriya) who try their best to shake off the influence of an unimaginative education system over pupils with the culture and refinement of music and theatre. Music School also stars Shaan, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson, Suhasini Mulay, Bugs Bhargava & Mangala Bhatt.

Sharman Joshi Shriya Saran Hindi-Telugu Yamini Films
