Hansal Mehta’s Baai felicitated at Queer Fest 

By Express News Service

Baai, the film directed by Hansal Mehta, which is part of the anthology Modern Love Mumbai on Amazon Prime Video, was recently felicitated at the 13th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival.

The festival is highly regarded for its inclusive and expansive reach among queer and heterosexual audiences. The film stars Pratik Gandhi and chef Ranveer Brar in lead roles that depict a heartwarming story about homosexuality, acceptance and family.

The story delves deep into the bond that a man shares with his grandmother and how love prevails and heals the past trauma. This year KASHISH had a unique curation of 184 international and Indian cinema on queer issues and lives. The festival felicitated the film for its refined storytelling in the presence of its lead cast—Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar.