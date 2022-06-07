STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Dhawan promises to help fan who said she and her mother are facing domestic abuse

Varun Dhawan assured the fan that he will speak to authorities about the matter.

Published: 07th June 2022 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Hindi film actor Varun Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

Hindi film actor Varun Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has promised to help a fan after she tweeted that her father abuses her and her mother.

Varun replied to a fan who asked for help alleging she and her mother are facing domestic abuse from her father.

The 'Badlapur' star assured the fan that he will speak to authorities about the matter.

The user wrote: "Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language."

She detailed her father's abusive nature in other tweets, noting that she had complained against him once but the Gujarat Police let him off after a few hours.

She shared that her father repeated the same cycle.

Tagging Gujarat Police, she tweeted: "I have lost my hopes for getting the help when needed from the police, this is not right. The women helpline is also unable to provide us help. Kindly please look into this matter as soon as possible Sir."

Varun noticed the fan's tweet and responded to it.

He wrote: "This is an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help you and speak to the authorities." The fan retweeted his post, and also thanked him for coming forward to help her. She wrote, "Thank you so much Vede. I'll forever be grateful to you."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Dhawan
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp