AR Rahman named as ambassador of British Council's 'India-UK Together Season of Culture'

Rahman said as an artiste, it is a pleasure to be part of an innovative cultural programme which supports creative excellence and artistic appreciation; and brings diverse audiences together.

Published: 08th June 2022 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Music composer AR Rahman

Music composer AR Rahman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Music great AR Rahman has been named the ambassador of British Council's 'India-UK Together Season of Culture', which aims to boost collaboration among emerging artists.

The 'Season of Culture' that marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence was officially launched on Tuesday here by Britain's Deputy High Commissioner to India Jan Thomson and Director (India) of British Council Barbara Wickham.

Rahman said as an artiste, it is a pleasure to be part of an innovative cultural programme which supports creative excellence and artistic appreciation; and brings diverse audiences together. "Today, creative expression and exchange can nurture young talent and create a global stage for fair and equitable access to arts," he added.

Wickham said Rahman has been a significant adviser to the 'Season of Culture' and his work and professional journey truly embody what the 'Season of Culture' stands for - working together, and artistic output that captures the imagination of the world.

Over 1,400 artistes will showcase their collaborations to millions of audiences across India, Britain, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, through a wide array of arts such as theatre, dance, visual arts, literature, music, architecture, design, fashion, tech-art, and new media art.

The 'Season of Culture' aims to build on the British Council's work in India and strengthen India-UK collaboration in the areas of arts, English and education.

Wickham said people in both the countries will have the chance to experience innovative and exciting creative work from some of the most promising UK and Indian artists pushing the envelope of creativity and the infusion of creative tech.

