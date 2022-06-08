STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huma Qureshi completes Tarla Dalal biopic shoot

Published: 08th June 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Movie Poster Huma Qureshi to play famous chef Tarla Dalal in new film. ( Photo | Twitter, ANI)

By Express News Service

Huma Qureshi is essaying the role of India’s first-ever home chef, Tarla Dalal, in her biopic. Huma was shooting for 37 days in Mumbai and has wrapped up the film. The last day of filming was a wedding sequence.

Before the film went on floor, Huma would wear dentures for long hours and practice speaking with them. She would also devoured hours of footage, picking up Tarla Dalal’s accent, pitch, and mannerisms.

“They say every character you play as an actor leaves an impression on your soul and Tarla Dalal’s journey has definitely left an impression on my soul. It truly holds a special place in my heart. As I wrap the film, I cannot help but think of the quiet strength, love, humour and empathy,” Huma shares. 

Tarla Dalal was an Indian food writer, chef, and host of cooking shows. She was the first Indian to be awarded a Padma Shree in the culinary skills category in 2007. Apart from the biopic, Huma will also be seen in Double XL, Monica O My Darling and Maharani season 2.

