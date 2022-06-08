Jeetendra Kumar to feature in Netflix film Jaadugar

By Express News Service

Jeetendra Kumar-starrer Jaadugar, a sports dramedy, will premiere on Netflix on July 15. Jeetendra was recently seen in the acclaimed Prime Video series Panchayat.

The film is directed by Sameer Saxena and written by Biswapati Sarkar, who is known for penning many TVF shows. Jaadugar is produced by Posham PA Pictures.

Set in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, Jaadugar is a story of a small-time magician, Meenu, with no athletic skill, who must prove his worth in an inter-colony football tournament, in order to marry the love of his life.

There are just two things against him- the girl doesn’t love him back and his team hasn’t won a game in years. It also stars Javed Jaffrey and Arushi Sharma.