STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Jeetendra Kumar to feature in Netflix film Jaadugar

The actor was recently seen in the first and second seasons of the Prime Video series Panchayat.

Published: 08th June 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Jeetendra Kumar. (File Photo)

Jeetendra Kumar. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Jeetendra Kumar-starrer Jaadugar, a sports dramedy, will premiere on Netflix on July 15. Jeetendra was recently seen in the acclaimed Prime Video series Panchayat.

The film is directed by Sameer Saxena and written by Biswapati Sarkar, who is known for penning many TVF shows. Jaadugar is produced by Posham PA Pictures.

Set in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, Jaadugar is a story of a small-time magician, Meenu, with no athletic skill, who must prove his worth in an inter-colony football tournament, in order to marry the love of his life. 

There are just two things against him-  the girl doesn’t love him back and his team hasn’t won a game in years. It also stars Javed Jaffrey and Arushi Sharma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeetendra Kumar Jaadugar Netflix Prime Video Panchayat
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp