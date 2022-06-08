STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix sets premiere date for 'She' season 2

The series follows Bhumika, played by Aaditi Pohankar, a timid Mumbai constable who realises the potential of her dormant sexuality when she goes undercover to expose a drug ring.

Aaditi Pohankar in Netflix's 'SHE'.

Aaditi Pohankar in Netflix's 'SHE'. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The second season of the Imtiaz Ali-created crime drama "She" will start streaming from June 17, Netflix announced Wednesday.

The series follows Bhumika, played by Aaditi Pohankar, a timid Mumbai constable who realises the potential of her dormant sexuality when she goes undercover to expose a drug ring.

Netflix India shared the release date of the new chapter on its official Twitter page.

"PSA: Mark your calendars! #SHE is back in 9 days! Catch S2 of #SHE on 17th June, only on Netflix," the tweet read.

Directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das, the first season of the series premiered on the streamer in March 2020.

It also starred Vijay Varma, Kishore Kumar G, and Vishwas Kini.

The upcoming season is directed by Arif Ali and backed by Window Seat Films, Viacom18 Studios and Tipping Point.

