Shabana Azmi wraps shoot of Abhishek Bachchan-led 'Ghoomer'

The film is inspired by the achievement of Karoly Takacs, a Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic Gold medals with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured.

Published: 08th June 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi

Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Wednesday said she has completed the shoot of her upcoming movie "Ghoomer", starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Directed and produced by R Balki, the film is inspired by the achievement of Karoly Takacs, a Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic Gold medals with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured.

Balki, known for movies such as 'Cheeni Kum', 'Ki and Ka' and 'Pad Man', also serves as the writer for the upcoming feature with writers Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virman.

In an Instagram post, Azmi shared the update from the sets. She also revealed megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a guest appearance in "Ghoomer", with whom she will shoot a few scenes.

"It's a wrap on Ghoomar except for a day's shoot with Amitabh Bachchan in a guest appearance.

#RBalki #Saiyami Kher #Abhishek Bachchan #Angad Bedi maza aaya (had lot of fun) it all went by so quickly," the 71-year-old actor wrote.

"Ghoomer" also features Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Ivanka Das.

In February this year, the makers had said that the film salutes the achievements of sportsmen, who have conquered their disabilities and achieved more than they did when they were so called 'normal'.

"Ghoomer" is co-produced by Hope Productions and Saraswati Entertainment.

