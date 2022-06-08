STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'The Signature': Anupam Kher announces title of his 525th film after fans' poll

In a Twitter post, the 67-year-old actor thanked his fans for their interest and said the team had zeroed down on 'The Signature' for the title of the movie.

Published: 08th June 2022 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday said his 525th film is titled "The Signature". The title announcement comes days after Kher asked fans on social media to select one of the following titles - "The Last Signature", "Sarthak", "Nirnay" and "Dastakhat" - for his upcoming feature.

In a Twitter post, the 67-year-old actor thanked his fans for their interest and said the team had zeroed down on "The Signature" for the title of the movie.

"'THE SIGNATURE' ! Yes!! The name of my 525th movie is finalised. We got your more than 100,000 responses ! The movie is directed by brilliant #GajendraAhire & produced by legendary #KCBokadia ji. Thank you for helping us decide the title of our film!! Jai Ho! #TheSignature," he wrote.

Billed as a beautiful story of a common man, "The Signature" is directed by Gajendra Ahire, best known for Marathi films such as "Not Only Mrs Raut" and "The Silence". The film is backed by noted producer KC Bokadia. Kher, who commenced shooting for "The Signature" on June 5, was last seen in "The Kashmir Files".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anupam Kher The Last Signature Anupam Kher 525 KC Bokadia
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp