Amitabh Bachchan turns ‘Guru’ in Brahmastra poster

By Express News Service

The first poster of Amitabh Bachchan from Brahmastra is out. The veteran actor essays Guru, described as a wise leader, in Ayan Mukerji’s film. The fantasy superhero title stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

In the poster, Big B wields the ‘Prabhastra: The Sword of Lights’. According to a synopsis, Brahmastra is set in the ‘Astraverse’, with the first part (Shiva) revolving around the search for an ancient, all-powerful weapon, the mythological Brahmastra. Ranbir portrays a DJ named Shiva who has a connection with fire and sets on search of the weapon. The trailer of Brahmastra will drop on June 15. The makers had earlier released a teaser.