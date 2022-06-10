STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhuvan Bam to appear as lead in new Disney+ Hotstar web series 'Taaza Khabar'

Published: 10th June 2022

Bhuvan Bham in 'Taaza Khabar'.(Photo | Screengrab, Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Celebrated digital content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam is gearing up to play the protagonist in the upcoming comedy-drama series 'Taaza Khabar'.

Directed by Himank Gaur, the show is a Hotstar special, and is currently under production.

Bhuvan Bam said, "I feel grateful that I got to explore a completely new side to wishful thinking with my character in Taaza Khabar. It has been a humbling experience prepping for this character and his antics. As we begin shooting, I'm confident that emoting this character is going to be fun, I already relate to this character so much. To think that I get to play this comical yet emotional character in my very first association with Disney+ Hotstar feels very special."

Director Himank Gaur said, "Receiving miraculous powers is a wish every human being harbours whenever faced with hardships. With 'Taaza Khabar' we relook at the idea of wishful thinking and the consequences it can have if and when granted. Bhuvan Bam brought to this realistic role his own personal flair that I am confident will win over viewers."

The show has been penned by powerful writer duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal. Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series light-heartedly depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life.

The show is produced by Rohit Raj who said, "'Taaza Khabar' is a plunge into a brand new genre and we as a team are always excited to delve into a new space. The script is very exciting and I'm looking forward to presenting a show that can be viewed and enjoyed by all".

The show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.

'Taaza Khabar' to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

