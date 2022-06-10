STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan wrap filming for 'Vikram Vedha' Hindi remake

The upcoming Hindi movie is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster.

Published: 10th June 2022 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

(From L) Hrithik Roshan, filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri and Saif Ali Khan

(From L) Hrithik Roshan, filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The shoot of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer action film "Vikram Vedha" has been completed, the makers said on Friday. Billed as an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller, the movie is based on the popular Indian folktale "Vikram aur Betal".

It tells the story of a tough police officer (Khan) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster (Roshan). The upcoming Hindi movie is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster.

Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original film, have directed the Hindi version as well. Roshan said he had to break out of the mould of being the hero and step into a new territory to play the role of Vedha.

"Becoming Vedha was unlike anything I've ever done before. I had to break the mould of being the 'hero' and step into a completely unexplored territory as an actor. The journey felt like I was graduating. My relentless directors Pushkar & Gayatri kept me on a treadmill, silently motivating me to push boundaries," the 48-year-old actor said in a statement.

Roshan credited co-star Khan and Yogita Bihani for bringing out the best in him. "Looking back.. I became the Vedha that I did, because of the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. He is phenomenal in every way possible," he added.

Khan said that working under the direction of Pushkar and Gayatri has been a rewarding experience. "Pushkar & Gayatri are quite the dynamic duo with great creative energy and it's been very rewarding working with them. A complete icing on the cake and elevating experience for me was working with Hrithik and doing some intense action scenes," the 51-year-old star said.

The director duo said they had an exhilarating experience shooting with Roshan and Khan. "With our super talented and amazing crew, we've been able to achieve what we had envisioned at a script level. We can't wait to show our film to the audiences," the filmmakers said in a joint statement.

The shoot of "Vikram Vedha" commenced in October 2021. The film has been shot at various locations such as Abu Dhabi, Lucknow and Mumbai. It also stars Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles.

"Vikram Vedha" is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. It is produced by S Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is scheduled to be released worldwide theatrically on September 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan Vikram Vedha Vikram Vedha remake Pushkar Gayatri Yogita Bihani
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp