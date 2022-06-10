Methods have changed but madness remains: Shilpa Shetty on evolution of film industry

By PTI

MUMBAI: As somebody with almost three decades of experience in the film industry, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra says she is proud of the way the working culture has evolved on movie sets.

Shilpa, one of the most popular stars of the 1990s and 2000s, is returning to the big screen after a gap of 15 years with action-comedy 'Nikamma' co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

The actor, whose credits include commercial hits like 'Baazigar', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Indian', 'Garv: Pride & Honour', 'Dhadkan' as well as coming-of-age tales such as 'Life in a...Metro' and 'Phir Milenge', believe Hindi film sets have become more professional.

"When I look back, the method may have changed but the madness is still there. There is a method to madness. Now it is more corporate, now there are scripts, reading sessions, workshops so actors are more prepared. There is less time being wasted on sets,' Shilpa told PTI in an interview.

During her initial days in the movies, the actor said there were instances when she was given her lines minutes before the shooting.

"As an actor it is refreshing to be part of this whole culture. At the end of it you want your character to look great. You are growing every day too," she added.

Shilpa, who was last seen in Priyadarshan's digital release "Hungama 2", said she was nervous about taking up "Nikamma" as the actors she was suppose to work with were much younger.

"Initially, it was daunting. The actors working with me are so young. I used to feel that they would be viewing me through my past work. Every time I would say my lines, I would be like,

"I can't forget the lines'. However, not once I felt like a fish out of water, sometimes you have that feeling." She may have been away from celluloid for 15 years, but Shilpa has been regular on the sets as a panellist on various a reality TV shows.

She also has a YouTube channel focusing on mental and physical fitness.

The actor said she always wanted to be known for reasons beyond acting and is happy that she has succeeded in staying relevant.

"The effort is consistent to stay relevant. Maybe not through the milieu of movies but through small screen, social media. People know me for different reasons." 'Nikamma' is a remake of 2017 Telugu film 'Middle Class Abbayi' starring Nani.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 17.