STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Animal' is all about action and emotion: Producer Murad Khetani on Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

Billed as a crime drama, 'Animal' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his Hindi directorial debut with 2019 blockbuster 'Kabir Singh'.

Published: 11th June 2022 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood film producer Murad Khetani

Bollywood film producer Murad Khetani (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Producer Murad Khetani, known for backing films like 'Mubarakan', 'Kabir Singh' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', says his Ranbir Kapoor-starrer movie 'Animal' is a larger-than-life visual spectacle, laced with heroism.

Billed as a crime drama, 'Animal' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his Hindi directorial debut with 2019 blockbuster 'Kabir Singh' (remake of his 2017 Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'). The upcoming feature also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

"It is a challenging film. But we have a great team. Sandeep has written the story and he narrated it to Ranbir and Anil Kapoor, they liked it and agreed to came on board. It has action, emotion, heroism, larger-than-life visuals. We have our director and actor Rashmika from (south region) and we will release it there," Khetani told PTI.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Khetani's Cine1 Studios and the director's brother Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, 'Animal' is set to release on August 11, 2023. Besides 'Animal', Khetani is also working on the Indian adaptation of 2019's widely acclaimed Turkish drama 'Mircale in Cell No. 7'.

The film directed by Mehmet Ada Oztekin, is a story of love between a mentally-ill father who was wrongly accused of murder and his six-year-old daughter. He said when he saw 'Mircale in Cell No. 7' he instantly fell in love with the movie and began the process of taking the rights.

"It is a challenge to adapt the film for the Indian audience because the film was made based on its own culture and milieu. It is important to adapt it in the right way. We are working on the script," Khetani added.

The producer also revealed that he has bought the rights to Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's 1988 iconic film 'Tezaab'. The action romance film was produced and directed by N Chandra and featured chartbuster tracks like "Ek do teen', 'Keh do ke tum' and 'Sogaya ye jahaan'.

"We have the rights of Tezaab. We are working on the script and then we will approach the director and producer," he said. The producer is riding high on the success of his latest film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The Kartik Aaryan-starrer horror comedy, which released on May 20 has minted Rs 164.71 crore in 22 days. The film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name.

Khetani said there are plans to take the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise forward with the third part. "We have got so much love and acceptance from the audience, so we will definitely take it ahead. It will take time and we will have to work on the script a lot. The story of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has to be better than the second part. There is more responsibility," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murad Khetani Ranbir Kapoor Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol Rashmika Mandanna
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp