Bhuvan Bam to star in Disney+ Hotstar series Taaza Khabar

YouTuber-content creator Bhuvan Bam stars in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series Taaza Khabar.

Published: 11th June 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Disney Plus. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Bhuvan Bam. (File Photo)

Set in Mumbai, the comedy-drama series follows a man stumbling upon magical powers and the ripples it creates in his humble life. Directed by Himank Gaur, the show has been penned by Hussain & Abbas Dalal.

Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. Besides Bhuvan, the show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi.

“It has been a humbling experience prepping for this character and his antics. As we begin shooting, I’m confident that emoting this character is going to be fun, I already relate to this character so much. I wholeheartedly hope the audience enjoys and cherishes this story,” said Bhuvan. 

