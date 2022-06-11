Bhuvan Bam to star in Disney+ Hotstar series Taaza Khabar

By Express News Service

YouTuber-content creator Bhuvan Bam stars in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series Taaza Khabar.

Bhuvan Bam. (File Photo)

Set in Mumbai, the comedy-drama series follows a man stumbling upon magical powers and the ripples it creates in his humble life. Directed by Himank Gaur, the show has been penned by Hussain & Abbas Dalal.

Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. Besides Bhuvan, the show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi.

“It has been a humbling experience prepping for this character and his antics. As we begin shooting, I’m confident that emoting this character is going to be fun, I already relate to this character so much. I wholeheartedly hope the audience enjoys and cherishes this story,” said Bhuvan.