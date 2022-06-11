'He asked whether he really deserved it': NCB officer reveals conversation details with Aryan Khan

By Online Desk

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) deputy director-general Sanjay Kumar Singh recently revealed details of his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was recently given a clean chit in the 2021 cruise ship drug case.

In an interview with a leading magazine, Singh, who headed the SIT which gave a clean chit to Aryan, revealed that he wasn't prepared for the queries Aryan had for him and it was very hard for him to make the latter believe that he has come with an 'open mind'.

Singh revealed that Aryan confronted him asking, "Sir, you have touted me as an international drug peddler and that I finance drug trafficking - aren't these charges absurd? Though there wasn't any drugs with me, I was arrested. You have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail - did I really deserve it?"

Singh also revealed that during his investogation, he learnt that Aryan's father and actor Shah Rukh Khan had flagged concerns regarding his son's emotional state. "He (Shah Rukh) said that his son is not getting proper sleep and that his son was 'being vilified' despite no substantial evidence," Singh said.

He also revealed that a teary-eyed Shah Rukh told him, "We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day." The NCB on 29th May had filed a chargesheet in a Mumbai court against 14 out of 20 people, who were arrested in the case last October following a raid on a cruise ship and alleged seizure of drugs.

Six of them, including Aryan Khan, were not named due to a lack of evidence, the central agency had said.