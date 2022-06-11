STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'He asked whether he really deserved it': NCB officer reveals conversation details with Aryan Khan

NCB deputy director-general Sanjay Kumar Singh, who headed the SIT which gave a clean chit to Aryan, revealed that he wasn't prepared for the queries Aryan had for him.

Published: 11th June 2022 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

OCTOBER 28: Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) deputy director-general Sanjay Kumar Singh recently revealed details of his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was recently given a clean chit in the 2021 cruise ship drug case.

In an interview with a leading magazine, Singh, who headed the SIT which gave a clean chit to Aryan, revealed that he wasn't prepared for the queries Aryan had for him and it was very hard for him to make the latter believe that he has come with an 'open mind'.

Singh revealed that Aryan confronted him asking, "Sir, you have touted me as an international drug peddler and that I finance drug trafficking - aren't these charges absurd? Though there wasn't any drugs with me, I was arrested. You have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail - did I really deserve it?"

ALSO READ| 'I started smoking ganja in 2018 as student in the US', Aryan Khan to NCB

Singh also revealed that during his investogation, he learnt that Aryan's father and actor Shah Rukh Khan  had flagged concerns regarding his son's emotional state. "He (Shah Rukh) said that his son is not getting proper sleep and that his son was 'being vilified' despite no substantial evidence," Singh said.

IN PICS| Timeline of how Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's drugs-on-cruise case unfolded

He also revealed that a teary-eyed Shah Rukh told him, "We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day." The NCB on 29th May had filed a chargesheet in a Mumbai court against 14 out of 20 people, who were arrested in the case last October following a raid on a cruise ship and alleged seizure of drugs.

Six of them, including Aryan Khan, were not named due to a lack of evidence, the central agency had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Kumar Singh Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Aryan Khan drugs NCB Narcotics Control Bureau
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp