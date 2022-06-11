STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan wrap up filming of Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha commenced filming in October last year. After schedules in Abu Dhabi, Lucknow and Mumbai, the film’s principal photography has been wrapped. 

By Express News Service

The Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha has wrapped production. Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri (who also helmed the popular Tamil original), the film stars Saif Ali Khan as Vikram and Hrithik Roshan as Vedha. They’re joined in the cast by Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani and Rohit Saraf. 

On filming with Hrithik and Saif, directors Pushkar & Gayatri jointly said, “It’s been an exhilarating experience shooting with the leading superstars of our country Hrithik & Saif. With our super talented and amazing crew, we’ve been able to achieve what we had envisioned at a script level.”

Returning to the big screen after three years, Hrithik Roshan said, “Becoming Vedha was unlike anything I’ve ever done before. I had to break the mould of being the ‘hero’ and step into completely unexplored territory as an actor. The journey felt like I was graduating. My relentless directors Pushkar & Gayatri kept me on a treadmill, silently motivating me to push boundaries.

Working alongside Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani further gave me an impetus as a performer.” Further adding, “Looking back... I became the Vedha that I did, because of the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. He is phenomenal in every way possible.” 

Saif shared, “Pushkar & Gayatri are quite the dynamic duo with great creative energy and it’s been very rewarding working with them. A complete icing on the cake and elevating experience for me was working with Hrithik.”

