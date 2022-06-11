STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Learnt a lot from Prakash Jha on 'Aashram', says Rajeev Siddhartha

Rajeev Siddhartha, who played the character of a journalist in Prakash Jha's web series 'Aashram', says working with the filmmaker itself was a learning lesson.

Published: 11th June 2022 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood director Prakash Jha

Bollywood director Prakash Jha (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Investment banker-turned-actor Rajeev Siddhartha, who played the character of a journalist in Prakash Jha's web series 'Aashram', says working with the filmmaker itself was a learning lesson.

Rajeev plays the character of Akki for all three seasons of the show and Akki is a morally centred journalist who from the very outset can see right through Baba Nirala's intentions.

Sharing his experience of working with Prakash Jha, Rajeev said, "It was a fantastic experience with Prakash sir. As the captain of the ship, he is so secure and confident about his craft and storytelling that the rest was taken care of. There are a lot of admirable qualities in him - the way he handles projects on a huge scale, and how he provides the right atmosphere for actors to deliver honestly in the scenes. I have been lucky to learn under his guidance and direction through all the three seasons."

His character Akki has an interesting equation with the character Pammi played by Aaditi Pohankar.

As his on-screen character has grown with each season, the actor also added, "This season Pammi and Akki are on the run throughout. My character is more perspectival while Pammi's is slightly impulsive. Akki is the centred guy, someone who wants to plan and make sure efforts don't go to waste. He acts as a perfect sounding board for Pammi's character. Akki and Pammi's scenes are full of stillness and pauses. There's a lot of breathing space. We've been fortunate to be given those scenes by our director."

'Aashram' starring Bobby Deol, is streaming on MX Player.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajeev Siddhartha Aashram Prakash Jha
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp