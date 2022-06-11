STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suniel Shetty-starrer 'Invisible Woman' wraps up shoot

'A Thursday' actor Karanvir Sharma has described the experience as 'surreal' as the unit wrapped up the shoot.

Published: 11th June 2022 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: 'A Thursday' actor Karanvir Sharma, who is playing a pivotal character in the upcoming Suniel Shetty-starrer web series 'Invisible Woman', has described the experience as "surreal" as the unit wrapped up the shoot.

Talking about the last day of shooting, Karanvir said, "It's a wrap. But this wrap was quite a difficult one for me. I have enjoyed every single minute of the shoot. The experience was surreal to see myself alongside talented actors like Suniel sir, Esha Deol and Rahul Dev. I am really excited to see myself and showcase it in front of my fans and well-wishers who have been a huge support to me."

The series 'Invisible Woman' is directed by Rajesh M. Selva and will soon be released on OTT.

