STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rasika Dugal begins prep for 'Mirzapur' season 3 

The show is headlined by Ali Fazal, who features as the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit, and Pankaj Tripathi as don Kaleen Bhaiyaa.

Published: 12th June 2022 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Rasika Dugal

Actress Rasika Dugal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rasika Dugal on Sunday said she has started rehearsals for the much-awaited third season of the popular crime drama series "Mirzapur".

Dugal took to Instagram and shared a reel, showing several trunks with the name tags of the show's primary characters. On the show, the 37-year-old actor features as the deviant Beena Tripathi. "Prep #Mirzapur3," she wrote.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the first season of the Prime Video series premiered in 2018 garnering acclaim and becoming a pop culture phenomenon. Its second season, which was released in 2020, was one of the most-watched shows in India.

The show is headlined by Ali Fazal, who features as the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit, and Pankaj Tripathi as don Kaleen Bhaiyaa.

"Mirzapur" also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma and Isha Talwar, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rasika Dugal Mirzapur Instagram Farhan Akhtar Excel Entertainment Prime Video
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp