Rasika Dugal begins prep for 'Mirzapur' season 3 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rasika Dugal on Sunday said she has started rehearsals for the much-awaited third season of the popular crime drama series "Mirzapur".

Dugal took to Instagram and shared a reel, showing several trunks with the name tags of the show's primary characters. On the show, the 37-year-old actor features as the deviant Beena Tripathi. "Prep #Mirzapur3," she wrote.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the first season of the Prime Video series premiered in 2018 garnering acclaim and becoming a pop culture phenomenon. Its second season, which was released in 2020, was one of the most-watched shows in India.

The show is headlined by Ali Fazal, who features as the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit, and Pankaj Tripathi as don Kaleen Bhaiyaa.

"Mirzapur" also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma and Isha Talwar, among others.