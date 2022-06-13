STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bosco Leslie Martis' directorial debut 'Rocket Gang' to release in November

Shariq Patel, CBO - ZEE Studios said, the team has nurtured the film from "script to screen".

Published: 13th June 2022 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis' directorial debut 'Rocket Gang'

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis' directorial debut 'Rocket Gang' poster

By PTI

MUMBAI: Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis' directorial debut "Rocket Gang" is set to be theatrically released on November 11, the makers announced on Monday.

Produced by Zee Studios, the dance fantasy comedy stars "Student of the Year 2" actor Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta of "Maska" fame.

Martis, who has choreographed more than 200 songs including National Award-winning "Senorita" ('Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara') and "Chor Bazaari" ('Love Aaj Kal') with his dance partner Caesar Gonsalves, said "Rocket Gang" is a "special" film for him.

"Everyone has put in a lot of hard work and love into the making of this film and we are excited to finally show you the film soon! See you in cinemas on 11th November 2022," the director said in a statement.

Shariq Patel, CBO - ZEE Studios said, the team has nurtured the film from "script to screen".

"It is full of dance, music, and masti and is meant for a theatrical experience. 'Rocket Gang' ticks all the boxes of a perfect family watch and that too around Children's Day! We are excited about making this film yours on 11th November 2022," he added.

The film also features Mokshda, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Jason Tham and five young children Dipali Borkar, Tejas Varma, Jayshree Gogoi, Aadvik Mongia and Siddhant Sharma in pivotal roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bosco Leslie Martis Rocket Gang Zee Studios Aditya Seal Nikita Dutta
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp