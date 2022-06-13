STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Director Shashank to join hands with Love Mocktail hero Krishna for a family drama

Director Shashank of Moggina Manasu-fame is getting ready to release his next film, Love 360.

By Express News Service

Director Shashank of Moggina Manasu-fame is getting ready to release his next film, Love 360. Meanwhile, the filmmaker is set to work with Love Mocktail hero Krishna for his next directorial venture. An announcement of the two teaming up for a project was made on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Shashank unveiled a poster with the tagline, ‘Tale of a Real Man’. 

Krishna

“This is the first time we will be collaborating on a project. It’s going to be a family-based subject. The film is now in the pre-production stage, and the title will be revealed soon,” Shashank told us.

Krishna, one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood has a slew of projects up his sleeve, including Mr Bachelor, Deepak Aras’ Sugar Factory, Dil Pasand directed by Shiva Tejas, director Deepak Gangadhar’s Love Me or Hate Me, and PC Shekar’s Love Birds.

“We are planning to go on floors once Krishna’s commitment to his other projects gets done. I am simultaneously working on the release date for Love 360 degree. An official date will be out once we are through with the formalities at the Censor Board,” says Shashank.

