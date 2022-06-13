STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Major' team meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Sesh took to Twitter and shared a picture with the CM, co-star Saiee Manjrekar, her actor father Mahesh Manjrekar and film's director Sashi Kiran Tikka.

'Major' team with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

'Major' team with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met the team of "Major" and extended his "full support" to a fund set up to provide guidance and training to CDS (Combined Defence Services) and NDA (National Defence Academy) aspirants across the country.

Last week, Adivi Sesh announced the fund in the name of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, whose biopic "Major" features him in titular role.

Also present at the meeting was Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray.

"Had the incredible opportunity to meet the Honourable CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray. He promised to extend full support for our MAJOR promise fund for NDA aspirants. It was an incredible moment. Thank you for the amazing words about our film sir. @CMOMaharashtra," the actor wrote.

Sesh said the team will arrange a special screening for the Thackeray family.

