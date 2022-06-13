STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vikram success party: Chiranjeevi hosts Kamal Haasan and Salman at his home

Vikram, which was released on June 3, has already become a blockbuster, breaking multiple box office records.

Megastar Chiranjeevi hosted a success party for Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kangaraj's latest blockbuster, Vikram. (File Photo))

In the pictures, Chiranjeevi is seen handing them flower bouquets and honouring Kamal Haasan with a shawl. (File Photo))

By Express News Service

Megastar Chiranjeevi hosted a success party for Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kangaraj's latest blockbuster, Vikram. The event, which happened at Chiranjeevi's residence was attended by Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Sharing pictures from the event, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend Kamal Haasan for the spectacular success of Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai, Lokesh Kanagaraj and the team at my home last night.”

In the pictures, Chiranjeevi is seen handing them flower bouquets and honouring Kamal Haasan with a shawl. The group photograph is currently being shared by many and is going viral on social media.

Vikram, which was released on June 3, has already become a blockbuster, breaking multiple box office records. The action-thriller also stars Suriya, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Chemban Vinod Jose. While Girish Gangadharan took charge of the cinematography, Anirudh Ravichander scored the music.

