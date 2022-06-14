STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Chiranjeevi lends his voice for Brahmastra Telugu trailer

It has been announced that Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is on board to voice the Telugu version of the trailer of Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published: 14th June 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi. (File Photo)

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

It has been announced that Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is on board to voice the Telugu version of the trailer of Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

In a video shared by the team, Chiranjeevi was seen being welcomed by Ayan Mukerji and then proceeding to record his voice in the studio. Following the dubbing, Ayan was seen thanking Chiranjeevi. The director also shared a couple of images on Instagram for Chiranjeevi.

The first part in the trilogy, Shiva, focuses on Ranbir Kapoor’s eponymous character, as he sets out to find the Brahmastra, a mythic divine weapon described as the most powerful in the universe.

Earlier the team updated fans on the character posters of Amitabh Bacchan as ‘Guru’, Nagarjuna as ‘Anish’ and Alia Bhatt as ‘Isha’. While Big B was seen wielding the ‘Prabhastra: The Sword of Lights’, Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist and an ‘artist’ who wields the ‘Nandi Astra’. The star cast also includes Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia playing prominent roles.

Brahmastra is set to release on September 9 this year in five languages. The film’s trailer drops on June 15. The magnum opus is written by Ayan Mukerji and Hussain Dalal. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp