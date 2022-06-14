Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal’s Sector 36 goes on floors

By Express News Service

Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal are set to headline crime-thriller Sector 36, which went on floors recently. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the project is directed by Talwar writer Aditya Nimbalkar and written by Bodhayan Roy Chaudhary.

The makers announced the film on social media with a video, which shows a cockroach tracing a wall as footprints appear behind the insect finally squashing it to death. Meanwhile, Vikrant will be next seen in the series Forensic with Radhika Apte. Deepak has Good Luck Jerry and Bhediya in his kitty.