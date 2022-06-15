STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayan Mukerji reveals Mouni Roy’s avatar in Brahmastra

Published: 15th June 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Mouni Roy in the pcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. ( Photo | Twitter, @RavijhaSBIlife)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Tuesday shared the motion poster of Mouni Roy from his upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Describing her as the surprise package in the film, Ayan revealed that Mouni’s character is called ‘Junoon’.

“A lot of people, I think, are going to walk out of Brahmstra, talking about Mouni’s Performance as Junoon,” he captioned the post. “Mouni - who has deep belief and deep surrender for Lord Shiva - has always understood Brahmstra very naturally - and with that understanding, she really killed it with her part in our movie! In my first meeting with her, I offered her a ‘special appearance’ in Brahmstra.

Eventually, she shot with us from our first day to our last schedule, and is really, the surprise package in the film!” he added. Brahmastra’s trailer will drop on Wednesday. Till now, the makers have released a teaser, a song snippet and motion posters of various characters.

