Naila Grewal starts shooting for Ishq Vishk Rebound

Naila Grewal, known for appearances in Tamasha (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), and Thappad (2020), has joined the shoot of Ishq Vishk Rebound in Uttarakhand.

Published: 15th June 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Naila Grewal. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

A modern reboot of Ishq Vishk, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, was announced recently. Along with Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan, the upcoming film also stars Jibraan Khan and Naila. 

On setting off on this new journey, Naila shares, “Anticipating and manifesting as I embark on this creative journey. Some moments make you stop and be humbled by love, trust, and belief. Let’s get this baby on the road?” 

Ishq Vishk Rebound is produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films and directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. The original Ishq Vishk, released in 2003, was set around a college and followed the tumultuous romance between two childhood friends. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor, and his first pairing with Amrita Rao.

