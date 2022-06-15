STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Tanaav' Indian adaptation of Fauda to stream on SonyLIV

Applause Entertainment has announced Tanaav, an Indian adaptation of the hit Israeli drama series Fauda.

Published: 15th June 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

'Tanaav' Indian adaptation of Fauda to stream on SonyLIV. ( Photo | Twitter)

'Tanaav' Indian adaptation of Fauda to stream on SonyLIV. ( Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Applause Entertainment has announced Tanaav, an Indian adaptation of the hit Israeli drama series Fauda.
 Helmed by Sudhir Mishra and co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn, Tanaav (meaning: tension, chaos, stress) will stream exclusively on SonyLIV. 

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir in 2017, Tanaav tells the story of a Special Covert Ops Unit. ‘Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, Tanaav is a socio-political action drama with family at its core,’ a note from the makers read.

Taanav was shot in real locations in Kashmir over 100 days. The 12-episode series stars Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass, Aryaman Seth amongst others. 

Talking about the series, Sudhir Mishra said, “As a filmmaker, Tanaav allowed me to explore a variety of characters and delve deep into their psyche. It is a true Indian story weaved into a tightly-knit action drama that highlights human emotions and the dilemmas they face.” Avi Issacharoff, co-creator of Fauda, said, “We are happy and proud to hear about Tanaav. It’s a true honor for us to learn how Fauda succeeded to touch the hearts of so many people from all over the world and especially in India.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Applause Entertainment Sony Liv
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp