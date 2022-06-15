Voot announces revenge series Doon Kaand

By Express News Service

Streaming platform Voot has announced Doon Kaand, a violent revenge saga set in the heart of Uttarakhand.

The upcoming investigative suspense thriller traces the cat-and-mouse game between the SSP of the state’s police force and a highly-influential drug lord, which soon takes a nasty, life-altering turn.

Spanning 10 episodes, Doon Kaand will stream on Voot from June 20, 2022. Helmed by debutant director Manoj Khade, the series stars Iqbal Khan, Donal Bisht, Indraneil Sengupta, Karamveer Mehra and Nidhi Seth in key roles. The screenplay is penned by Kaustav Biswas.