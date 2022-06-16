STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' crosses Rs 175 crore, Kartik Aaryan says 'certified blockbuster now'

The film, which opened in theatres on May 20 to positive response from the audience, had crossed the 100-cr mark within eight days of its release.

Published: 16th June 2022 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" has surpassed the Rs 175 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film, which opened in theatres on May 20 to positive response from the audience, had crossed the 100-cr mark within eight days of its release. The official Twitter account of T-Series shared a poster which revealed that the film's total collections currently stands at Rs 175.02 crore.

"It's a blockbuster all over! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to take over," the tweet from the production house read. Aaryan also took to Twitter and shared the figures, writing, "A certified blockbuster now".

